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pergola lines by shanekyneton
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pergola lines

it's bright but brisk outside; the slats enable dappled light along this section of windows on the house. I designed the pergola and two mates assisted me erect the main structure and I added the slats to dapple the light
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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