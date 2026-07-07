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interesting wall mural in Collingwood by shanekyneton
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interesting wall mural in Collingwood

Collingwood is a gentrified working class suburb on the outskirts of Melbourne where houses from the early 20th century and old warehouses have been brought back to life. Street art and murals abound.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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