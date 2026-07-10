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walkies in the local Botanical Gardens with Saphie by shanekyneton
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walkies in the local Botanical Gardens with Saphie

Saphie would walk and play all day if she could find a human to keep up with her.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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