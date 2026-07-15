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the mob relaxing after lunch near Hanging Rock-1-6 by shanekyneton
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the mob relaxing after lunch near Hanging Rock-1-6

a large mob of kangaroos enjoying the sun at the foot of Hanging Rock near a local cafe where we had just had lunch. Not the great photo of them as they were 150 metres away and I only had my iPhone
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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