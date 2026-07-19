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52 / 365
a very fine busking fiddler
should have got closer. hope he is playing next time we are in the city.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Shane
ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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