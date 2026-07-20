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Schmucks by shanekyneton
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Schmucks

Schmucks is a cafe that specialises in Polish Bagels and the cafe is filled with small character figurines, toys - here's a row of them
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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Shane ace
BTW the bagels and coffee are good
July 22nd, 2026  
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