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kangaroos in local farmers paddock with hay by shanekyneton
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kangaroos in local farmers paddock with hay

not sure the hay was put out for the kangaroos but they can be opportunistic
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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