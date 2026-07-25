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Brunswick Street, Fitzroy by shanekyneton
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Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

we spent time down in Fitzroy, just outside the CBD of Melbourne. The streets are always full of interest. This is one of the few building that didn't;t have graffiti all over it. A beautiful little building.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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