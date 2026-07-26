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Brunswick Street, Fitzroy-2 by shanekyneton
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Brunswick Street, Fitzroy-2

this florist shop had some interesting tin art on the roof awning
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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