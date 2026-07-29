Previous
Brunswick Street, Fitzroy-5 by shanekyneton
62 / 365

Brunswick Street, Fitzroy-5

at the top of the door of this old book shop - I remember buying a book their in the 90's - now it's bar.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact