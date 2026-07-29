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62 / 365
Brunswick Street, Fitzroy-5
at the top of the door of this old book shop - I remember buying a book their in the 90's - now it's bar.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Shane
ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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