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walkies in the park with Saphie by shanekyneton
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walkies in the park with Saphie

the title says it all
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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