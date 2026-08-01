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Saphie having a break by shanekyneton
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Saphie having a break

Sophie the Border Collie loves chasing the ball to exhaustion and has a rest and is ready to go again
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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