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birdbath by shanekyneton
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birdbath

the pollen from the ornamental vine collected in the birdbath whilst we were away - the water is no freshened and the vines are being pruned
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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