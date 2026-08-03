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birdbath
the pollen from the ornamental vine collected in the birdbath whilst we were away - the water is no freshened and the vines are being pruned
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Shane
ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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