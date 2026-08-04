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Taradale Viaduct by shanekyneton
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Taradale Viaduct

a rail bridge in neighbouring Taradale, masonry piers built in the 1850's and supported with additional iron trestle supports in 1930's. Will get a photo when a steam engine next travels this line which stops at Kyneton
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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