Metal spider's web

This is from yesterday's walk, so I'm backdating it a couple of days into an empty slot. It's looking up through an electricity pylon we pass in the fields on one route. I do have the same shot without this very high key exposure, with a deep blue sky behind, but I was hoping to get a hi-key version and preferred this one.



Thank you for any comments and favs. If you comment on my photos I promise I will come and look at yours rather than thank you in the comments here.