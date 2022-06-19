Threatening thistles

This low key macro of some thistle buds is a deliberate attempt at mimicking the work of Don Worth for the black and white artist challenge.



This was taken on yesterday's walk. I did take some prettier pictures of daisies against the barley, but was irritated by obtrusive grass stems and of the most hideous caterpillar. And having spent some time looking it up, I suspect it was the larva of the angle shades moth, but I won't inflict those on you.



