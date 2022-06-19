Previous
Next
Threatening thistles by shannejw
Photo 770

Threatening thistles

This low key macro of some thistle buds is a deliberate attempt at mimicking the work of Don Worth for the black and white artist challenge.

This was taken on yesterday's walk. I did take some prettier pictures of daisies against the barley, but was irritated by obtrusive grass stems and of the most hideous caterpillar. And having spent some time looking it up, I suspect it was the larva of the angle shades moth, but I won't inflict those on you.

Thank you for looking. If you comment on my photos I will come and look at yours, rather than thanking you below.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise