Battered and bruised but still beautiful by shannejw
Photo 773

Battered and bruised but still beautiful

I really dithered between the black and white and coloured versions of this (and a half and half version), but chose the glowing yellow.

This was from a walk on the local common yesterday evening, getting steps in when it was a bit cooler after another hot day.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
211% complete

