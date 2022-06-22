Sign up
Photo 773
Battered and bruised but still beautiful
I really dithered between the black and white and coloured versions of this (and a half and half version), but chose the glowing yellow.
This was from a walk on the local common yesterday evening, getting steps in when it was a bit cooler after another hot day.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Shanne
@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
Tags
sixws-131
,
30dayswild2022
,
macro-outdoors
