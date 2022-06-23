Previous
Next
Ringlet Butterfly by shannejw
Photo 774

Ringlet Butterfly

A bit dull and grey out walking yesterday, so not much butterfly action - but I did manage to photograph this ringlet butterfly on the nearby common.

Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to spend time looking at your pictures rather than thanking you below.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise