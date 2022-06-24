Bedtime for Ducks

This is for the reflection theme of the 52 week challenge. At the beginning of the week there was rain forecast and I was hoping for puddles and puddle shots or droplet refractions. Sadly, it's so dry that what rain we've had has disappeared as soon as it has hit the ground. Come Friday night I realise I haven't taken any reflection pictures and we also needed some extra steps to reach my daughter's 10,000 steps, so we headed to the lake in the woods (where I saw the geese family last week) on a gloomy day, with dusk all around. Hence a reflection of some ducks settling down for the night, and slightly irritated to be disturbed.



