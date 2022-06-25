I Dont Like Cricket, I love it

Yesterday's walk and geocaching trip took us through a local park and we passed a number of cricket games, so I tried getting some action shots as we wandered past. (It was a bit windy for most other things.) I thought cricket was supposed to be in decline, but we definitely saw three different games and I know two pitches where I live and another in the neighbouring village, all in use.



The title was thinking about the song title challenge, but that finished the day before.



