I Dont Like Cricket, I love it by shannejw
I Dont Like Cricket, I love it

Yesterday's walk and geocaching trip took us through a local park and we passed a number of cricket games, so I tried getting some action shots as we wandered past. (It was a bit windy for most other things.) I thought cricket was supposed to be in decline, but we definitely saw three different games and I know two pitches where I live and another in the neighbouring village, all in use.

The title was thinking about the song title challenge, but that finished the day before.

great action shot
great action shot
June 26th, 2022  
