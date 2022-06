The blackcap that wakes me up.

Noisy bird this one. He (it's male) has been singing loudly early every morning on the tree nearest my bedroom window for weeks and I spent some time trying to get pictures to find out what it is, so you are getting a collage to show him off.



Whatever the exif says, some of these shots were taken the day I'm entering this.



Apologies for the mad catch up. Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to spend time looking at your photos rather than individually thanking you below.