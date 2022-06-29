Previous
Minimalist house sparrow by shannejw
Photo 779

Minimalist house sparrow

A minimalist shot for the 52 week challenge of a very noisy sparrow perched on a roof against the sky. And I'm so glad I'm not posting this on the last possible day, again.

Sorry to be madly catching up, but these were all taken on the days they are being posted and I have caught up most of the rest.

Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to come and look at your pictures if you comment rather than thank you individually below
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
June 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot, they sure can be noisy.
June 30th, 2022  
