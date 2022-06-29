Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 779
Minimalist house sparrow
A minimalist shot for the 52 week challenge of a very noisy sparrow perched on a roof against the sky. And I'm so glad I'm not posting this on the last possible day, again.
Sorry to be madly catching up, but these were all taken on the days they are being posted and I have caught up most of the rest.
Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to come and look at your pictures if you comment rather than thank you individually below
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365-2014 and beyond
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
29th June 2022 10:51am
Tags
sparrow
,
minimal
,
30dayswild2022
,
52wc-2022-w26
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
June 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great shot, they sure can be noisy.
June 30th, 2022
