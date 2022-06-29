Minimalist house sparrow

A minimalist shot for the 52 week challenge of a very noisy sparrow perched on a roof against the sky. And I'm so glad I'm not posting this on the last possible day, again.



Sorry to be madly catching up, but these were all taken on the days they are being posted and I have caught up most of the rest.



Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to come and look at your pictures if you comment rather than thank you individually below