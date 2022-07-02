Previous
Next
Soldier Beetle by shannejw
Photo 782

Soldier Beetle

For National Meadows Day on Saturday 2nd July this was my favourite meadow shot.

I did wonder about switching it around and using this as part of the 30 days challenge and said I was filling a frame with colour for the Friday, but I don't have a great trio shot either.
It's missed the outdoors macro, but it does fit the technique challenge of out of focus background, sharp subject.

Thank you for looking and any comments and favs. I prefer to spend time looking at your pictures rather than thanking you individually below
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
I wonder where he is going! Nice capture
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise