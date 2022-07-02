Soldier Beetle

For National Meadows Day on Saturday 2nd July this was my favourite meadow shot.



I did wonder about switching it around and using this as part of the 30 days challenge and said I was filling a frame with colour for the Friday, but I don't have a great trio shot either.

It's missed the outdoors macro, but it does fit the technique challenge of out of focus background, sharp subject.



Thank you for looking and any comments and favs. I prefer to spend time looking at your pictures rather than thanking you individually below