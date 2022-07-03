Will you go lassie go?

On Sunday there was a street market and festival near Bowes Park, (Myddleton Road, for anyone local enough), where there is also a folk club, with live music. These were the folk singers when we were there, singing some very traditional tunes, the ones I learned at school.



We also walked a lot of the New River in that area, seeing dragonflies and butterflies aplenty for being in such an urban setting.



This I am tagging for the Make 30 photos Urban/Kitchen, the People with a Story and the scenes of the road challenges because it fits the criteria of all of them.



