Previous
Next
Will you go lassie go? by shannejw
Photo 784

Will you go lassie go?

On Sunday there was a street market and festival near Bowes Park, (Myddleton Road, for anyone local enough), where there is also a folk club, with live music. These were the folk singers when we were there, singing some very traditional tunes, the ones I learned at school.

We also walked a lot of the New River in that area, seeing dragonflies and butterflies aplenty for being in such an urban setting.

This I am tagging for the Make 30 photos Urban/Kitchen, the People with a Story and the scenes of the road challenges because it fits the criteria of all of them.

Thank you for looking and your comments and any favs. I prefer to spend time looking at your photos rather than thanking you individually below.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
I like the b&w version. The lady singer looks like she is trying to pose for you.
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise