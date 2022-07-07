Old beauty

Well, the theme was reflections - and this is what you get. You can see the surroundings reflected in the car, and that's my story and I'm sticking to it.



I was hoping to get to the only pond around here where I can get shots of reflections, but my daughter wasn't up to walking that far, so that's was a no go. The other ponds are either dry or covered in weed. And the mirror and lighting shop, my other go to has given up. I nearly cheated with a moon shot, because that's all reflected light, but this is good enough.



