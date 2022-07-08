Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 789
blue moon
This is from yesterday - but I forgot to look at the 52 week challenge of negative space, and this is as good as I've got for that, so I'm posting for today.
Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to look at your pictures rather than spend the time thanking you individually below.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shanne
@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
789
photos
76
followers
93
following
216% complete
View this month »
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365-2014 and beyond
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
7th July 2022 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
52wc-2022-w27
JackieR
ace
A beautiful scene!!
July 8th, 2022
Corinne
ace
So close and so far … nice shot !
July 8th, 2022
Helen Jane
ace
Enjoying the simplicity of the shot, and the complexity of the notion of the whole universe all at the same time.
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close