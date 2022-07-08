Previous
blue moon by shannejw
Photo 789

blue moon

This is from yesterday - but I forgot to look at the 52 week challenge of negative space, and this is as good as I've got for that, so I'm posting for today.

Thank you for looking and any comments or favs. I prefer to look at your pictures rather than spend the time thanking you individually below.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

JackieR ace
A beautiful scene!!
July 8th, 2022  
Corinne ace
So close and so far … nice shot !
July 8th, 2022  
Helen Jane ace
Enjoying the simplicity of the shot, and the complexity of the notion of the whole universe all at the same time.
July 8th, 2022  
