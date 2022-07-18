Sign up
Photo 791
butterfly on thistle
Taken yesterday on a walk out and posted to the only day I haven't taken a shot - you can see how brown the grass is in this hot dry weather.
Thank you for looking and any comments you make. I prefer to spend time looking at your pictures rather than thanking you individually below.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Shanne
@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
Views
7
365-2014 and beyond
DMC-TZ60
22nd July 2022 1:50pm
butterfly
