36 / 365
How small am I
First attempt at Astro photography
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
@sharandrah
Just a girl, holding a camera, hoping for the best....! I live in Canberra, Australia with my hubby, two kids and two bunnies! I’m undertaking...
Tags
stars
Chris Johnson
ace
Wow so good. So expensive, great shot!
October 11th, 2020
