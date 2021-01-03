Previous
Next
Me 1.3.21 by sharonbehindtheshutter
3 / 365

Me 1.3.21

Self-portrait with iPhone camera. Today I began my pursuit of becoming an 8 handicap.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Sharon

@sharonbehindtheshutter
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kevin Smith
Good luck Sharon. Looks a good setup.
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise