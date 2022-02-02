Previous
Wooden Vase by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
Wooden Vase

My brother made this for me shortly before moving to NZ so it's very sentimental. It came with these plastic flowers which are slowly degrading so it felt right to grab a pic
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
