33 / 365
Wooden Vase
My brother made this for me shortly before moving to NZ so it's very sentimental. It came with these plastic flowers which are slowly degrading so it felt right to grab a pic
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Sharon B
@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
3
365
NIKON Z 5
2nd February 2022 12:40pm
