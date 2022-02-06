Previous
Toronto Bridge by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
37 / 365

Toronto Bridge

I decided to brave the weather and find a new spot to explore. I expected a drenching so left the camera behind and snapped the with my phone. Some lovely spot to return to on a better day
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
