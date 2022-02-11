Previous
Adventurous Snail by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
42 / 365

Adventurous Snail

Took a short walk after a short but thunderous storm. These guys were out enjoying the rain
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
