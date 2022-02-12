Previous
Harvey at 1 week by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
43 / 365

Harvey at 1 week

I finally got to meet my new grandson Harvey. 1st time mum who is very protective so no lighting allowed at all. Kept very simple to keep mum relaxed.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
Photo Details

