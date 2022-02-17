Previous
Street reflections by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
Street reflections

A mini street captured in the rain filled decorations of christmas. I seen some beautiful photographs of raindrop refractions but haven't been successful in imitating them. For now this will stand as my best effort
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
