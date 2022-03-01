Previous
Flood damage
Flood damage

This fascinated me. The oval is just down the road from my sons old unit. The floods lifted the turf on the footy fields and deposited it like ripples on the shore. How I’d loved to have been able to get real pics of this.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

