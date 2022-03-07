Previous
Our “work” gloves by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
66 / 365

Our “work” gloves

We are supposed to do heavy manual work in these gloves which are designed for short light use
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
