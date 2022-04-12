Previous
Finally by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
101 / 365

Finally

Finally. So many times I photographed these flowers only to have the camera reveal an imperfection. I love these. yet another weed
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
