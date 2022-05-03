Previous
The weary traveller
122 / 365

The weary traveller

It takes a lot to wear out this old boy, but as the sunsets I think I succeeded
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
