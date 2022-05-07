Previous
Sparky overlooking Spoon Rocks by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
Sparky overlooking Spoon Rocks

Our intrepid explorer looking over his favourite swimming spot. The breakwall below was once a coal loader.
7th May 2022

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
