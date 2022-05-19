Previous
The new bridge by sharonbutlin2gmailcom
137 / 365

The new bridge

A new bridge built after years of drought. Much lower then the old one behind it which has been blocked off. Now we have much rain the bridge goes under cutting off the roadway
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Sharon B

@sharonbutlin2gmailcom
