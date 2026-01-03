Previous
A Closer Look by sharongaietto
A Closer Look

He lifted his head in my direction and then walked closer to get a better look. Overall, there were three Bucks, rather interested in what I was doing at the North Park Village Campus in Chicago.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
