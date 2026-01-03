Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
A Closer Look
He lifted his head in my direction and then walked closer to get a better look. Overall, there were three Bucks, rather interested in what I was doing at the North Park Village Campus in Chicago.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
3rd January 2026 4:50pm
Tags
wildlife
,
deer
,
chicago
,
white-tailed
