Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Pre-Sunset
Rather quiet at Indian Ridge Marsh this afternoon. There was a Bald Eagle sighting, but just a bit too far for a good picture. Just happy to have seen the beautiful bird.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
4
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
4th January 2026 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
winter
,
marsh
,
chicago
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close