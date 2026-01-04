Previous
Pre-Sunset by sharongaietto
Pre-Sunset

Rather quiet at Indian Ridge Marsh this afternoon. There was a Bald Eagle sighting, but just a bit too far for a good picture. Just happy to have seen the beautiful bird.
4th January 2026

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
Photo Details

