Landing Overload by sharongaietto
6 / 365

Landing Overload

A large group of Canadian Geese came in for landing. Not sure if the ice made them think twice, but the mission was aborted. On the second approach, they all did the best they could do on such slippery terrain.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
Photo Details

