Leaning Tower of Niles by sharongaietto
7 / 365

Leaning Tower of Niles

Only on day 7 of my 365 Day Photo Challenge. My day was only allowing a small photography window. I know I’ll be on Touhy Avenue around sunset. So, of course the Leaning Tower of Niles seemed like the most logical spot for the photo of the day.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
1% complete

Photo Details

