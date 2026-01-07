Sign up
7 / 365
Leaning Tower of Niles
Only on day 7 of my 365 Day Photo Challenge. My day was only allowing a small photography window. I know I’ll be on Touhy Avenue around sunset. So, of course the Leaning Tower of Niles seemed like the most logical spot for the photo of the day.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
7th January 2026 5:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaning
,
sunset;
,
tower;
,
pisa;
,
niles;
,
mini;
