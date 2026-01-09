Previous
Colors to the East by sharongaietto
9 / 365

Colors to the East

The clouds were rather thick to the west. So, thankfully the east helped out with a picturesque end of the day.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact