Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
Sneak Peek
A Hooded Merganser takes a peek from his late afternoon nap at the West Ridge Nature Center.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
11
photos
0
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
11th January 2026 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
nature
,
west
,
hooded
,
duck;
,
bird;
,
nature;
,
ridge
,
preserve
,
wildlife;
,
chicago;
,
merganser;
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close