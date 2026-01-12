Previous
Monday Magic on the Lakefront by sharongaietto
12 / 365

Monday Magic on the Lakefront

The plan was to stop at the North Avenue Bridge for the sunrise, but the lakefront was calling and the colors were exploding. So, I headed to the water and was not disappointed. You can spot the moon as the sun was ready to rise.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact