12 / 365
Monday Magic on the Lakefront
The plan was to stop at the North Avenue Bridge for the sunrise, but the lakefront was calling and the colors were exploding. So, I headed to the water and was not disappointed. You can spot the moon as the sun was ready to rise.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
12th January 2026 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
avenue
,
lake
,
north
,
sunrise;
,
skyline;
,
chicago;
,
lakefront;
,
michigan;
