13 / 365
City Coyote
I was hoping to see a coyote today at Graceland Cemetery. Totally, thrilled to have seen two. The dog being walked in front of me, tipped me off with his/her barking. It's amazing how unfazed they are by the passing trains.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
1
365
Canon EOS R5 C
13th January 2026 10:27am
Public
cemetery
,
el
,
nature;
,
graceland
,
train;
,
wildlife;
,
chicago;
,
coyote;
