City Coyote by sharongaietto
City Coyote

I was hoping to see a coyote today at Graceland Cemetery. Totally, thrilled to have seen two. The dog being walked in front of me, tipped me off with his/her barking. It's amazing how unfazed they are by the passing trains.
