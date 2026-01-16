Sign up
16 / 365
Team Colors
Bears colors are illuminating the city. The Reid, Murdoch & Co Building took part in showing their team spirit.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
Tags
and
,
blue
,
photography
,
lights
,
river
,
orange
,
city
,
building
,
chicago
,
bears
,
sharon
,
murdoch
,
reid
,
gaietto
