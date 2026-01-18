Previous
Lucky Rainbow by sharongaietto
18 / 365

Lucky Rainbow

I was driving back home from the Museum Campus and saw a rainbow in the sky. I parked the car and lined it up with Buckingham Fountain. It could only mean one thing. A Bears victory today!
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact