Previous
18 / 365
Lucky Rainbow
I was driving back home from the Museum Campus and saw a rainbow in the sky. I parked the car and lined it up with Buckingham Fountain. It could only mean one thing. A Bears victory today!
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
18
photos
1
followers
1
following
4% complete
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
18th January 2026 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
game
,
grant
,
buckingham
,
winter;
,
sunrise;
,
day;
,
rainbow;
,
fountain;
,
park;
,
chicago;
,
janaury;
